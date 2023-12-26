Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.56

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Resonac Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Resonac Company Profile

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

