ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Up 0.7%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 159,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 640,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

