Reviewing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canaan and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canaan currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.37%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $488.15 million 1.14 $70.51 million ($2.01) -1.58 QuickLogic $16.18 million 11.48 -$4.27 million ($0.27) -49.44

This table compares Canaan and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -154.49% -69.41% -58.18% QuickLogic -19.87% -27.32% -10.23%

Risk & Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuickLogic beats Canaan on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

