Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.14. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile



Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

