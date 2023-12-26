Richelieu Gestion SA Acquires New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.14. 261,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.