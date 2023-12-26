Richelieu Gestion SA Grows Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Mobileye Global makes up approximately 3.6% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 74.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBLY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 205,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.