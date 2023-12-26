Richelieu Gestion SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Richelieu Gestion SA reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 961,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,604. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

