Richelieu Gestion SA Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $223.52. 193,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,610. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

