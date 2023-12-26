RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Increased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,124. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Report on RNG

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.