Riverview Trust Co Acquires 608 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 519.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

