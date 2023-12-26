Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,658,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 925,843.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after buying an additional 1,407,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 149.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,084,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 750,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after acquiring an additional 606,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

