Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 314 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average is $131.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.