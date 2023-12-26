Riverview Trust Co Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 404.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.