Riverview Trust Co Buys 1,394 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 146.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

D stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

