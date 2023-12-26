Riverview Trust Co Buys 286 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.