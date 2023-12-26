Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

