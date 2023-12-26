Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 203.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.10.

Illumina Stock Down 0.2 %

Illumina stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.21. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

