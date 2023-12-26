Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 313.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $82,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.