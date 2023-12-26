Riverview Trust Co Has $54,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

