Riverview Trust Co Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $171.40 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.80. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,403 shares of company stock worth $2,126,849. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

