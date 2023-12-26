Riverview Trust Co Invests $43,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

AY stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.36 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

