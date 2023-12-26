Riverview Trust Co Purchases 1,219 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1,034.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.