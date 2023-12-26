Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,728 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 7,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.