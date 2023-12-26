Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $254.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.