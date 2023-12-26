Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

