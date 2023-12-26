Riverview Trust Co Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

