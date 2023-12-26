Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 3,564 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $39,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,363. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Oppenheimer began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.