Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 4,229 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unitil worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $835.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.