Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 5,402 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.09% of IRadimed worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 88.4% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 60.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Trading Down 0.3 %

IRadimed stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.87. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $195,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $190,668.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $195,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,304 shares of company stock worth $1,789,071. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

