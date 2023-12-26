Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,986 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 26.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,357,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $8,479,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 236.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $816,917 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.