Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,379 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. 121,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,615. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 241.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

