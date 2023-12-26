Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,560 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 661,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock remained flat at $87.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

