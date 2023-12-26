Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.40. 11,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.08 and a 200-day moving average of $356.09. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $295.95 and a 12 month high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

