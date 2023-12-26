Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $599.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,511. The company has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $586.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

