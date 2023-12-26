Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $227.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day moving average is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.