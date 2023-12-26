Riverwater Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 171,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

