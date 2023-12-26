Riverwater Partners LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3,533.56. 16,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,914. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,955.35 and a 12 month high of $3,564.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,012.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

