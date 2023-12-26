Riverwater Partners LLC Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $160.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

