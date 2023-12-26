Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $132.25. 203,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,147. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.