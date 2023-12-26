Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VGSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 219,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,962. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
