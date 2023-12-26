Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

VRSK traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $236.66. 24,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,238. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

