Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 2,954 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $139.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

