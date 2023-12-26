Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,255,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,740,743. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

