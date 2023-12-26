Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 505 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $66,000. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 173.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

MAS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,195. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

