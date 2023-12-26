Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 830 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. RH makes up about 0.8% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,418,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.04. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,899 shares of company stock worth $25,076,279. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

