Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $500,000 Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. 7,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,700. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

