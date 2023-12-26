Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 11,434,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 37,164,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

