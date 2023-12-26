RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Raised to $12.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.