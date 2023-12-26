Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,902,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 4,273,280 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

