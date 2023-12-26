Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 16,344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $40,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOE stock opened at $144.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

